Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) shares fell 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.67 and last traded at $28.71. 3,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,482,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.53.

KC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 1.74.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth $2,489,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 1,386.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 131,536 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 98,342 shares during the period. 26.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

