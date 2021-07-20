Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KWBT) Short Interest Update

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KWBT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the June 15th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,831,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS KWBT opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bio-technological products for the agricultural market primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers bacillus species and/or photosynthetic bacteria based biological organic, compound microbial, bio-water soluble, and microbial inoculum fertilizers.

