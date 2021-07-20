Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale lowered Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

OTCMKTS KLPEF opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. Klépierre has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

