Konomi Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $953,966.00 (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $4.98 million and $953,966.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. One Konomi Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000814 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00045806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012186 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.33 or 0.00740895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Konomi Network Profile

Konomi Network (KONO) is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,572,445 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars.

