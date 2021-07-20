Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Gap Up to $6.67

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.67, but opened at $6.85. Kopin shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 11,081 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.95 million, a P/E ratio of -137.00 and a beta of 2.23.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Kopin during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin during the first quarter valued at $81,000. 18.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

