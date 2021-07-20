Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRYS. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $61.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.78. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

