Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Gap Up to $61.09

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.09, but opened at $63.51. Krystal Biotech shares last traded at $63.65, with a volume of 106 shares.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 1.13.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.
Featured Article: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.