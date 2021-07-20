Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Gap Up to $61.09

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.09, but opened at $63.51. Krystal Biotech shares last traded at $63.65, with a volume of 106 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). Equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

