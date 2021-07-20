Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Hits Market Cap of $245.91 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One Kyber Network Crystal Legacy coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00004003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has a total market capitalization of $245.91 million and approximately $32.40 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00046960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012939 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.55 or 0.00762781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000347 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network Crystal Legacy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network Crystal Legacy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kyber Network Crystal Legacy using one of the exchanges listed above.

