L Brands, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) – B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for L Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $6.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.74.

NYSE:LB opened at $70.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.12. L Brands has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $77.87.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of L Brands by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of L Brands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of L Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in L Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in L Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

