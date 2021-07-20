Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Short Interest Down 38.0% in June

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 618,200 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the June 15th total of 997,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.4 days.

OTCMKTS LIFZF traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,361. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.83. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of $18.13 and a 1-year high of $42.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIFZF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities cut shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

