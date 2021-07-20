Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 662.80 ($8.66). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 653.20 ($8.53), with a volume of 2,113,650 shares trading hands.

LAND has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Land Securities Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 760 ($9.93).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 699.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.86 billion and a PE ratio of -3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.10%.

In related news, insider Mark Allan acquired 20,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, with a total value of £148,531.32 ($194,057.12).

Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

