Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.390-$0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.50 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.270-$1.470 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LE traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.93. 116,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 2.59. Lands’ End has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $42.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.16.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $321.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $306,932.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

