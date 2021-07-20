Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on LSCC. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.63.

Shares of LSCC opened at $50.44 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 123.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $47,600.00. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $363,047.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,857.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,684 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,361. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

