Lawrence Steinman Sells 450 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Director Lawrence Steinman sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $17,230.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAB traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $41.65. The company had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,125. BioAtla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $76.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.27.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on BioAtla in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCAB. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 4th quarter worth about $44,767,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 4th quarter worth about $28,058,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioAtla by 558.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,180,000 after purchasing an additional 820,538 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 4th quarter worth about $21,715,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioAtla by 1,017.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 177,513 shares during the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

