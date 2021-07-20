Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Buys 520 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,300,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,848. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $161.90 and a 52 week high of $226.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

