Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Buys Shares of 2,600 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 326.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,267,000 after acquiring an additional 201,972 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,903,000 after acquiring an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $143,454,000 after acquiring an additional 31,758 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.21. 564,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,172,664. The company has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,256,835.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $621,138.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,609. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

