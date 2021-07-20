Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Has $462,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,399 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,611,592 shares of company stock worth $3,981,139,581 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,244,984. The company has a market capitalization of $398.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.93. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. boosted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.87.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.