Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Invests $211,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,045,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 21.7% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.16. 42,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

