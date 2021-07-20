Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Sells 300 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $767,548,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,500,000 after buying an additional 3,918,666 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $174,332,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,677,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,823,000 after buying an additional 2,519,734 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.05. 288,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,370,337. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $78.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.60 billion, a PE ratio of 301.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 19,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $1,288,490.64. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

