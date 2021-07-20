Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 107,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE LEJU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,478. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.99. Leju has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $255.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leju in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leju in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Leju by 236.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24,898 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leju by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 97,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 56,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Leju by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,443,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 77,072 shares during the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 391 cities and various mobile applications.

