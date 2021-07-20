Leuthold Group LLC Buys 606 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND)

Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 24,145 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 295,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 50,123 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IBND traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.35. 281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,431. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $38.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.74.

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

