Leuthold Group LLC Has $5.96 Million Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,846 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Stifel Financial worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.78. 15,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,596. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $31.05 and a one year high of $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.98.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director James M. Oates sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $1,372,800.00. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SF. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.