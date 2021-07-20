Leuthold Group LLC Invests $5.42 Million in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 252,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,421,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 149,682.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 796,312 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 15,259 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 67,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

NYSE:MFC traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $18.84. 172,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,565. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.16. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. On average, analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

