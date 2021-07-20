Leuthold Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,917 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.07% of Sealed Air worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Shares of SEE stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.33. The stock had a trading volume of 27,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,759. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

