Leuthold Group LLC Reduces Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.5% of Leuthold Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,027,036,000 after acquiring an additional 408,262 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after buying an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,727,359,000 after buying an additional 79,283 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $844,733,000 after buying an additional 97,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,517,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $823,067,000 after acquiring an additional 34,533 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.45.

GS traded up $11.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $366.39. 147,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,539. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $124.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $370.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total value of $5,156,954.00. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 6,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.68, for a total transaction of $2,350,483.20. Insiders have sold a total of 24,940 shares of company stock worth $9,369,737 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

