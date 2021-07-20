Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. On average, analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LBRT opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 3.13. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $17.78.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LBRT shares. Bank of America raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

In related news, VP R Sean Elliott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,333,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,765,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,641,096 shares of company stock valued at $192,054,634. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

