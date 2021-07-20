Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. On average, analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 3.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LBRT shares. Bank of America raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,333,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,765,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,804,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,113,594.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,641,096 shares of company stock valued at $192,054,634. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

