Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.97. Liberty Tax shares last traded at $33.56, with a volume of 164,567 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.