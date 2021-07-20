Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 91,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTBR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lightbridge by 104.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 24,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 89.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,530,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 27,062.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. 3.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTBR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 61,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.11. Lightbridge has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $10.73.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

