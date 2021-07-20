LikeCoin (LIKE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $31,268.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 11% lower against the dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $15.51 million and approximately $31,268.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00047039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00012662 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.54 or 0.00758616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,045,823,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,038,854,109 coins. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

