Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,372,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57,608 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLNW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,385,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,074,000 after purchasing an additional 313,924 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,258,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 880,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 222,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 814.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,321,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 372,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $55,260.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $7.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $335.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.51.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LLNW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.78.

Limelight Networks Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

