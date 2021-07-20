Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CEO Harold S. Edwards Sells 1,000 Shares

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 1,000 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $17,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Limoneira stock opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. Research analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -43.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Limoneira has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.