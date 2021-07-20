LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 234.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of LivaNova worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LivaNova by 32.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in LivaNova by 1,066.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $76.02 on Tuesday. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $90.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.90.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

