Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 4,500 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $155,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,103,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of MELI traded down $7.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,490.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,440. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $952.22 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,435.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,855.00 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,858.37.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.