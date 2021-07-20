Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 169,252 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 660,902 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,252 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.15% of Costco Wholesale worth $232,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,390,245,000 after acquiring an additional 154,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,127,880,000 after buying an additional 18,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $1,784,019,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,730 shares of company stock worth $6,915,279 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $413.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,822. The firm has a market cap of $182.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $415.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $389.93.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.50.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

