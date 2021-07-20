Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 632,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $89,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLAB stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.77. 1,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,356. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 270.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.92.

In other news, Director Sumit Sadana bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.80 per share, with a total value of $132,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,316.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

