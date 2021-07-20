Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Increases Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 15.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,174,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,697 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Linde were worth $328,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Linde by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 631,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,780,000 after acquiring an additional 172,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Linde by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,573,000 after acquiring an additional 134,260 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. increased their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.00.

NYSE:LIN traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $289.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,954. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.26. The company has a market capitalization of $150.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $305.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.