Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,361,369 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 140,705 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises 1.7% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 2.30% of Illumina worth $1,290,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,542 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $24,991,000 after purchasing an additional 26,058 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 808.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 527 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,454 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,771 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $126,234.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $143,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,267 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,971. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.89.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $471.76. 7,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 110.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.85. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

