Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 883,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,496 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $653,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total transaction of $19,013,149.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $841.25.

Shares of ISRG traded up $10.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $942.31. 7,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,701. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $631.57 and a twelve month high of $965.05. The firm has a market cap of $111.58 billion, a PE ratio of 97.59, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $879.02.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

