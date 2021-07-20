Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 13,626 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,058,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,626 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.8% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,183,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $2.64 on Tuesday, hitting $2,494.20. 5,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,320. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,411.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,586.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,520.50.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

