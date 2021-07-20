Lossless Market Cap Reaches $1.66 Million (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $326,079.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00037073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00096663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00141207 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,763.43 or 0.99810681 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,044,816 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

