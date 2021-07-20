Luceco (LON:LUCE) Trading Up 0.9%

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE)’s stock price was up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 400 ($5.23) and last traded at GBX 379.50 ($4.96). Approximately 138,876 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 284,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 376 ($4.91).

Separately, Numis Securities cut Luceco to an “add” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 380 ($4.96) in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a market cap of £610.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 368.80.

In other news, insider Giles Brand sold 4,500,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.38), for a total value of £15,075,375.20 ($19,696,074.21).

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

