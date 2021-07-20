Luminus Management LLC Purchases New Position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 813,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,866,000. Oscar Health accounts for 4.2% of Luminus Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Luminus Management LLC owned 0.40% of Oscar Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,801,000. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,378,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,376,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSCR traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.16. 3,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,111. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.14.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $369.39 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Oscar Health Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

