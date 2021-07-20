Luminus Management LLC Takes $1.37 Million Position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,916,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,445,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at about $917,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APPH traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.97. The company had a trading volume of 14,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,092. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.44. AppHarvest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

AppHarvest Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH).

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.