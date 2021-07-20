Luminus Management LLC Takes Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,034,000. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 1.4% of Luminus Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on APD. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.67.

Shares of APD traded up $6.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $288.73. 21,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,111. The company has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.