Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,300 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the June 15th total of 235,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on LBC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

In related news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,970.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Luther Burbank by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,388,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,612,000 after buying an additional 48,399 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Luther Burbank by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Luther Burbank by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Luther Burbank by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBC traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $12.42. 715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09. Luther Burbank has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $39.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Luther Burbank will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.