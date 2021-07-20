Lyell Immunopharma, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LYEL) Quiet Period Set To End on July 27th

Lyell Immunopharma’s (NASDAQ:LYEL) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, July 27th. Lyell Immunopharma had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 17th. The total size of the offering was $425,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Lyell Immunopharma’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYEL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:LYEL opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. Lyell Immunopharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

In related news, Director Cathy Friedman acquired 17,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $300,016.00.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

