Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) EVP Sells $43,739.85 in Stock

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $43,739.85.

Shares of LYRA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,614. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYRA. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYRA. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

