Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) EVP Sells $43,739.85 in Stock

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $43,739.85.
Shares of LYRA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,614. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $16.50.
Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYRA. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.
About Lyra Therapeutics
Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.
