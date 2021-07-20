Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) CFO Jung Jennifer Fall Sells 1,932 Shares

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $41,383.44.

Shares of MMP opened at $45.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.57. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMP. TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 578,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,278,000 after acquiring an additional 143,275 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 87,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 11,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 59.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

