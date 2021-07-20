Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $560.83 Million

Brokerages predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will post $560.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $558.30 million and the highest is $563.36 million. Magellan Midstream Partners reported sales of $460.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. Wolfe Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of MMP traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.65. The stock had a trading volume of 928,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.57. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $53.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

In related news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $41,383.44. Also, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 33,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

